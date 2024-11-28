Ad
Pressure is building on the EU Commission to support Europe's car industry. (Photo: Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsches Historiches Museum)

Italy demands green deal delay to help car sector

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox,

Italy has led a group of seven EU countries in demanding that the bloc row back on a key part of its green transition, in a bid to defend Europe’s beleaguered car industry. 

A joint proposal, prepared with Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, was presented at a meeting...

