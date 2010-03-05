Greece shows the dangers of big government

Thirty years after Margaret Thatcher came to power in the UK and 20 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, economic freedom has decreased in half the world's major economies last year. Governments are intensely chasing banks, tax havens, hedge funds and corporations.

New regulations, increased public spending and protectionist measures are rife in the policy agendas of the Western world. Is ever increasing government the new trend, a reverse of the past decades of economic freedom?