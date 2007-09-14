Ad
euobserver
The legal battle has been going on for the last nine years (Photo: EUobserver)

EU and Microsoft come head to head

Green Economy
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

A nine year legal battle between the European Commission and the world's leading software company Microsoft will culminate next week when a European court will rule in Brussels' biggest ever antitrust case, which could have serious consequences either way.

The EU's second highest court – the Court of First Instance - will on Monday (17 September) give its verdict on an appeal case against the EU executive's decision to fine Microsoft nearly half-a-billion euros.

An investigation b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The legal battle has been going on for the last nine years (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections