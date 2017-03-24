Ad
Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup, the world's most widely used weedkiller. (Photo: Jacob Bøtter)

MEPs urge Juncker not to renew glyphosate licence

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

A group of MEPs has asked the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, not to renew the marketing authorisation of glyphosate, the world's most widely used weedkiller.

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) said last week that there isn't enough scientific evidence to prove that glyphosate causes cancer.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) came to the same conclusion in November 2015.

But 30 MEP...

