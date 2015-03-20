Ad
euobserver
The Energy Union should secure energy supply in Europe - but by when? (Photo: NASA)

Analysis

EU leaders want Energy Union: but what do they mean?

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU leaders agreed on Thursday (19 March) to construct an “Energy Union”, but it’s a fluid concept loosely defined by whoever happens to be speaking about it at the time.

The term has been part of EU lingo for less than a year, coming into the Brussels consciousness via Donald Tusk, who, as Polish prime minister, suggested member states coordinate their purchasing of natural gas, largely supplied by Russia.

“Europe should confront Russia’s monopolistic position with a single Europe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

Which fuels are favoured in the Energy Union?
EU leaders agree 'Energy Union' blueprint
Energy union talks show signs of divisions to come
Brussels wants stronger role in gas deals
The Energy Union should secure energy supply in Europe - but by when? (Photo: NASA)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections