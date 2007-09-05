Brussels urged to review ban of liquids on planes

MEPs are set to ask the European Commission to reconsider the ban of liquids on board aircrafts, suggesting that confiscating personal objects might not be "proportionate" to the added value in boosting security, as well as inconvenience to passengers.



In a resolution to be passed later today (5 September), parliamentarians note they support "all security measures against terrorist risks in aviation that are realistically designed to minimise the risk and are not disproportionate."

...