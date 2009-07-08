Finance ministers tackle effects of boom and bust

EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (7 July) agreed on the need for new measures to lessen the effects that leaner economic periods can have on the financial system.
"We are clearly indicating that we need a more robust financial system in Europe with increasing abilities to build buffers against financial instability," said Swedish finance minister Anders Borg whose country recently took over the helm of the EU presidency.
New measures would see a change to banki...
