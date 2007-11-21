EU unveils plan to cap farm subsidies

The European Commission has proposed a set of measures aimed at preparing the farming sector for possible budgetary cuts in the future, while reacting angrily to accusations of subsidising golf clubs rather than farmers through its current system.
"It's quite normal for perfectly healthy people to see their doctor," EU agriculture commissioner Mariann Fischer Boel stated in her presentation of the "health check" of the EU's common agriculture policy (CAP) on Tuesday (20 November).
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here