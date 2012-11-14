Ad
euobserver
Farm subsidies are taking the biggest cut in the new budget proposal (Photo: caese)

New EU budget draft seeks cuts in farm aid, cohesion

Green Economy
Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

New member states and France are set to lose most from a fresh EU budget proposal slashing €75 billion from proposed 2014-2020 spending, but Britain still wants more cuts or it will veto the deal at a summit next week.

Drafted by EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy, the new "negotiating box" seeks cuts in almost all areas, with farm subsidies - which France benefits from the most - slashed by €21.5 billion compared to the initial EU commission proposal of €1 trillion overall for the seve...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyRegions & Cities

Related articles

Budget deal unlikely before spring 2013, expert says
Merkel downplays EU budget vetoes
Farm subsidies are taking the biggest cut in the new budget proposal (Photo: caese)

Tags

Green EconomyRegions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections