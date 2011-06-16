Brussels scolds Greek political class amid fresh turmoil

The European Commission reprimanded the Greek political class on Thursday for the governing and opposition parties' failure to forge a national unity government after talks broke down the day before.
"A great deal of responsibility lies on the shoulders of the Greek authorities and all Greek political leaders," EU economy commissioner Olli Rehn said in a statement. "We expect the Greek Parliament to endorse the economic reform programme as agreed by the end of June."
The EU-IMF-EC...
