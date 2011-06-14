Italians reject nuclear energy in further blow to Berlusconi

Italians have rejected nuclear energy in a nationwide referendum, dealing a further blow to Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi just two weeks after his coalition suffered heavy losses in local elections.

Government-backed provisions on ministerial immunity from court cases and plans for water privatisation were also shunned by Italian citizens, whose 57 percent turnout on Sunday and Monday (12, 13 June) marks the first time the country's 50 percent referendum quorum has been reached sinc...