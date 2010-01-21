Ad
euobserver
Analysts say Chinese censorship has important business implications (Photo: European Commission)

EU looking into Chinese censorship issue

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has said it is continuing to look into the issue of Chinese censorship, after the issue dramatically returned to public attention last week following an announcement by Google that it had suffered a series of cyber attacks.

After several years of adherence to Chinese censorship restrictions, the American company indicated it was now considering an exit from the Asian powerhouse economy.

"I can confirm that this is an issue that we are certainly looking ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Analysts say Chinese censorship has important business implications (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections