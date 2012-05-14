Ad
euobserver
Council room: Meetings of eurozone finance ministers have a reputation for lasting long (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Eurozone in 'very political' meeting on Greece and Spain

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers are to hold a "very political" meeting on Monday (14 May) amid intensified speculation of a Greek exit from the single currency and worries over the deficit implications of the Spanish bank rescue.

While no decisions are expected from the meeting, which starts at 3pm Brussels time, ministers are likely to make statements on the necessity for Greece to form a government. "It will be a very political meeting," one eurozone official told journalists in Brussels a...

