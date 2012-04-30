Ad
euobserver
The - 70,000-capacity Olympiysky stadium in Kiev, Yanukovych's Euro2012 showpiece - was expected to see him watch games alongside EU leaders (Photo: EUobserver)

EU commissioner first to boycott Ukraine football games

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU justice commissioner Vivianne Reding is to boycott the Euro2012 football championships in Ukraine for political reasons, amid reports the German Chancellor might do the same.

Reding spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told EUobserver on Monday (30 April) the commissioner will skip the games despite being personally invited by Michel Platini, the head of the European football association, Uefa.

"She's not going. First of all, her agenda does not permit this. But also she is quite conce...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Anti-Tymoshenko party hires top PR firm in EU capital
Football diplomacy: Euro 2012 and Ukraine
Ukraine steps up anti-opposition campaign after initialing EU pact
The - 70,000-capacity Olympiysky stadium in Kiev, Yanukovych's Euro2012 showpiece - was expected to see him watch games alongside EU leaders (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections