EU commissioner first to boycott Ukraine football games

EU justice commissioner Vivianne Reding is to boycott the Euro2012 football championships in Ukraine for political reasons, amid reports the German Chancellor might do the same.

Reding spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told EUobserver on Monday (30 April) the commissioner will skip the games despite being personally invited by Michel Platini, the head of the European football association, Uefa.

"She's not going. First of all, her agenda does not permit this. But also she is quite conce...