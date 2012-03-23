France: Slovenia got Belarus firm off the hook

Slovenia flat-out denies getting a Belarusian company off the latest EU sanctions list for the sake of a few million euros. But the French foreign minister says it did.

EU countries on Friday (23 March) blackballed two Belarusian oligarchs - Yuriy Chizh and Anatoly Ternavsky - 10 officials and 29 companies.

Speaking to press in Brussels after the meeting, France's Alain Juppe said...