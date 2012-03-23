France: Slovenia got Belarus firm off the hook

Slovenia flat-out denies getting a Belarusian company off the latest EU sanctions list for the sake of a few million euros. But the French foreign minister says it did.
EU countries on Friday (23 March) blackballed two Belarusian oligarchs - Yuriy Chizh and Anatoly Ternavsky - 10 officials and 29 companies.
Speaking to press in Brussels after the meeting, France's Alain Juppe said...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.