Bildt (l): 'Well, there's always a deal.' Juppe (r): 'Slovenia ... asked for an exception' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France: Slovenia got Belarus firm off the hook

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Slovenia flat-out denies getting a Belarusian company off the latest EU sanctions list for the sake of a few million euros. But the French foreign minister says it did.

EU countries on Friday (23 March) blackballed two Belarusian oligarchs - Yuriy Chizh and Anatoly Ternavsky - 10 officials and 29 companies.

Speaking to press in Brussels after the meeting, France's Alain Juppe said...

