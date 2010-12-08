Ad
euobserver
Cross-border tax fraud will no longer hide behind bank secrecy (Photo: Flickr)

EU scraps bank secrecy to catch cross-border tax evaders

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU finance ministers on Tuesday (7 December) agreed to remove bank secrecy as a reason for blocking cross-border tax fraud investigations, in a bid to find fresh resources for cash-strapped state coffers.

"Tax evaders can no longer exploit bank secrecy as an excuse," EU taxation commissioner Algirdas Semeta said after the meeting.

He called the deal "a huge step forward in the fight against tax evasion and tax fraud in the EU" at a time when budgets are under huge pressure amid t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Cross-border tax fraud will no longer hide behind bank secrecy (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections