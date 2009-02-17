EU downplays delay to Korean trade deal

The EU intends to move ahead with a free-trade agreement currently being negotiated with South Korea, a commission trade official told this website on Tuesday (17 February), despite delays and grumbles from the European car industry.

The next round of talks under the negotiations were originally scheduled to start in the first week of March, but have been set back following complaints that the deal would be detrimental to the European car sector.

"The delay will be a matter of da...