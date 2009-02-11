Ad
Vienna is worried that the plug on eastern Europe is about to be pulled (Photo: Wikipedia/Thomas Binderhofer)

Austria pleads with Europe for bail-out of east

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Austria, home to banks with massive exposure in eastern Europe, is calling on the EU to offer some €150 billion in a bail-out package for the east and warning of a banking "collapse" across the region that could snuff out the Alpine nation's banking system.

European banks have a financial engagement of some €1.1 trillion in the region, but Vienna's financial institutions are particularly exposed, being owed €220 billion - equivalent to around three quarters of the country's GDP - that t...

