A strong majority of French people support open-ended industrial action (Photo: lemarakk)

Rolling general strike hits France

by Leigh Phillips,

Massive demonstrations and a rolling strike have hit France in the biggest protest yet against the government's attempt to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62, although Paris insists it will not be moved.

With 3.5 million taking part in the rallies and marches across the country, according to organisers, it beats the 2 million that in 1995 forced a retreat over a similar move and ultimately led to the fall of the government.

Police put the figures at 1.23 million, although i...

