Karl Lagerfeld lobbies EU on internet sales

Clothes designer Karl Lagerfeld met EU competition commissioner Neelie Kroes on Wednesday (11 February) to try and persuade internal market regulators to keep current restrictions on online retailers for luxury goods.
"The visit is part of the commission's regular consultation process," competition spokesman Jonathan Todd told EUobserver.
The spokesman explained that the EU executive was reviewing current rules which allow certain manufacturers - in this case luxury brand Chanel ...
