Greek fires prompt plans for permanent EU emergency forces

The European Commission is considering new ways of how to boost EU emergency assistance to member states in crisis, prompted by the raging fires in Greece.

Brussels' plans come as several member states help Greece tackle forest fires which broke out last Friday (24 August) and have so far claimed at least 60 lives.

"We have two major fires broken out in Glifada and Sofiko, which is in the area of Corinth and we have 9000 fire fighters fighting the fires and 4500 seasonal fire fig...