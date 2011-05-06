Eurozone core meet in secret, but Greek exit from euro a 'fantasy'

Core Eurozone finance ministers are holding a secret meeting in Luxembourg to discuss "difficult issues", including Greece's ongoing troubles, but attendees will not be talking about a possible Greek exit from the eurozone.
The European Commission and the finance ministers of Germany, France, Italy and Spain are in the Grand Duchy for a private chat about the "outstanding eurozone creditor issues with regard to the continuing problems in Greece," a source familiar with the discussions t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here