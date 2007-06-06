France pressured on EU deficit targets

EU finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday (5 June) urged France to stick to its EU deficit reduction targets amid concerns about the implications of president Nicolas Sarkozy's tax-cutting plans.

The head of the 13-nation euro group, Jean-Claude Juncker, reminded France of its obligations under the rules governing the euro.

"France clearly must conform to the growth and stability pact, all its good and bad ideas have to fit with the rules of the pact," he said accordin...