EU sets timeline for single telecoms market

Digital agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes has promised to roll out a single telecoms market throughout the EU before she leaves office in one and half years.

“I'm the same age as [ex-Manchester United football club manager] Alex Ferguson, but I have no intention to retire until I've knocked down all the barriers to the single market," the 71-year-old commissioner told an audience at the European Business Summit in Brussels on Tuesday (16 May).

Kroes said the commission will soon br...