EU sets timeline for single telecoms market

Digital agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes has promised to roll out a single telecoms market throughout the EU before she leaves office in one and half years.
“I'm the same age as [ex-Manchester United football club manager] Alex Ferguson, but I have no intention to retire until I've knocked down all the barriers to the single market," the 71-year-old commissioner told an audience at the European Business Summit in Brussels on Tuesday (16 May).
Kroes said the commission will soon br...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.