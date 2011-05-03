EU has second try at biodiversity strategy

The European Commission has outlined a fresh blueprint to halt biodiversity loss in the EU over the next ten years, after a similar plan for the previous decade failed.

Experts warn that continued ecosystem degradation and biodiversity loss will entail huge costs for society in the future, as decimated forests no longer provide clean air and water, for example.

At a meeting in Nagoya, Japan, last October, the EU signed up to a list of international commitments on halting the rapi...