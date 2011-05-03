Ad
euobserver

EU has second try at biodiversity strategy

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has outlined a fresh blueprint to halt biodiversity loss in the EU over the next ten years, after a similar plan for the previous decade failed.

Experts warn that continued ecosystem degradation and biodiversity loss will entail huge costs for society in the future, as decimated forests no longer provide clean air and water, for example.

At a meeting in Nagoya, Japan, last October, the EU signed up to a list of international commitments on halting the rapi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections