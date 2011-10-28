Ad
euobserver
The New York stock exchange: Markets rebounded after Thursday's deal (Photo: DanDeChiaro)

First doubts emerge over eurozone deal

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Markets sky-rocketed on Thursday (27 October) in reaction to the eurozone deal sealed by EU leaders earlier that morning, but economists are starting to question the fine print, which Polish Prime Minister presciently dubbed as "hell" hidden in the details.

Stocks, commodity prices and the euro hiked on Thursday, as euphoria seemed to have gripped traders all around the globe after the second Greek bail-out, bank recapitalisation and an increase in the eurozone's guarantee fund was anno...

