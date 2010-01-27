Financial supervision still on track, says Larosiere

Jacques de Larosiere, arguably the person who has had the single greatest influence over Europe's plans to overhaul its financial supervision system, has told the European Parliament that the region's plans are still on the track.
The former managing director of the International Monetary Fund and former governor of the Bank of France headed up a high-level group of experts, whose report last February on financial supervision was largely reflected in European Commission proposals put fo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here