Barroso urged the parliament to push for tougher regulation (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Barroso says finance plans are 'too diluted'

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The head of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, has said plans to overhaul the EU's financial supervision have been "diluted a bit too much".

"I hope the European parliament will reinforce and rebalance the regulations in this area in the next negotiating phase," Mr Barroso told MEPs in parliament on Wednesday (16 December).

Earlier this month, EU finance ministers agreed plans to set up three new European supervisory authorities to monitor the bloc's banking, insurance ...

