Canary Wharf, London, part of the UK capital's financial centre (Photo: harshilshah100)

EU states clinch painful deal on financial watchdogs

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU member states hammered out a compromise deal on Wednesday (2 December) that will see three new European supervisory authorities watch over the region's financial sector.

In a bid for greater pan-European oversight, authorities in the banking, insurance and securities sectors will be set up in London, Paris and Frankfurt.

The decision – coming after five hours of laborious negotiation – is an important part of the EU's response to the financial crisis that saw the region plung...

Green Economy
