Fines for deficit states more likely under EU plans

The European Commission has come forward with a major package of legislative proposals designed to keep member-state spending in check and prevent a repeat of the recent investor panic that threatened to break apart the 16-member eurozone.
Key components of Wednesday's (29 September) package include plans to pay closer attention to national debt levels and losses in competitiveness, together with a new system of fines for eurozone members that fail to adhere to the bloc's budgetary ru...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here