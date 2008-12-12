Ad
Berlin featured as the main critic of the Brussels' stimulus blueprint before the summit (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU leaders close to deal on economic recovery plan

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

After a debate clouded by pessimism over where Europe's economy is heading and which other bitter surprises the global financial turmoil might still place in European laps, EU leaders meeting in Brussels have broadly agreed on the proposed economy stimulus package for the 27-strong bloc.

A positive reaction to the European Commission's recovery plan was hinted already upon the arrival of EU premiers and presidents at the ongoing European Summit in Brussels, their last top level gatherin...

