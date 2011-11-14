Ad
euobserver
Belgian EU commissioner De Gucht said that his country may be next (Photo: European Parliament)

EU commissioner: Belgium could become the next Greece

Green Economy
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Belgian EU commissioner Karel De Gucht has warned that his country could be in line to suffer a Greek-and-Italian-type loss of market confidence if it does not quickly form a new government.

"Italy and Greece have been saved for now because they will have a new government. It may very well be that the financial markets look around and say: 'Who's next?' And then I think that Belgium is one of the possible victims," he said on national TV on Sunday (13 November).

Belgium has strug...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Belgian government talks unravel, again
Belgian EU commissioner De Gucht said that his country may be next (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections