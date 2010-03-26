All eurozone states to contribute to Greek bail-out

All eurozone states have signalled their willingness to contribute to a potential Greek bail-out, with the region's leaders hammering out an agreement late on Thursday night (25 March).
The exact details of how Athens would successfully trigger the new mechanism remain to be ironed out however, with any application for funds from the joint eurozone-IMF pot requiring unanimous euro member approval "based on an assessment by the European Commission and the European Central Bank."
"Y...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here