euobserver
Between 20 percent and 40 percent of the world's wood production is thought to come from illegal sources (Photo: Wagner T. Cassimiro "Aranha")

EU takes landmark stance against illegal timber

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Europe has gone from years of preaching against the evils of illegally harvested timber to coming just a few steps away from banning the trade in the world's biggest market for the product in a landmark move by EU institutions.

In a deal struck on Wednesday (16 June) between the European Parliament, the EU member states and the European Commission after almost a decade of campaigning on the issue by environmentalists, the sale of illegal timber will be banned in the EU from 2012.

