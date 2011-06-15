EU finance chiefs inch closer to agreement on Greece

EU finance ministers left an emergency meeting in Brussels late Tuesday night (14 June) managing to make only partial headway in overcoming a disagreement between the European Central Bank (ECB) and Germany, whose dispute over the level of involvement of private bondholders in any second bail-out of Greece has spilt into the public arena.

The economy chiefs remain split over the German proposal, which would see bondholders immediately swap their bonds for new ones with extended, seven-y...