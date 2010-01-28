Member states deny plans for Greek bailout

Officials from France and Germany have denied claims in an article published by French daily Le Monde on Thursday (28 January), which said a number of EU member states are exploring a financial support mechanism to help Greece tackle its deficit crisis.
The news comes after yield spreads between 10-year Greek bonds and benchmark German Bunds widened dramatically on Wednesday, sparked by Greek government denials it had mandated US investment bank Goldman Sachs to sell debt to China.
