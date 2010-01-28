Ad
Greek stocks have also been hit by market concerns over the country's public finances (Photo: Charles P)

Member states deny plans for Greek bailout

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Officials from France and Germany have denied claims in an article published by French daily Le Monde on Thursday (28 January), which said a number of EU member states are exploring a financial support mechanism to help Greece tackle its deficit crisis.

The news comes after yield spreads between 10-year Greek bonds and benchmark German Bunds widened dramatically on Wednesday, sparked by Greek government denials it had mandated US investment bank Goldman Sachs to sell debt to China.

