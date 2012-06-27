Brussels shames EU countries on tax fraud

A fresh report on tax fraud by the European Commission makes several EU countries look like villains in the €1-trillion-a-year racket.

Taxation commissioner Algirdas Semeta put forward the findings in Brussels on Wednesday (27 June) together with ideas on how to clamp down on the practice in future.

He noted that Austria is vetoing EU-level talks with Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and Switzerland on a new agreement to reveal the true owners of front companies and to make the tax hav...