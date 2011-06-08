Ad
euobserver
Germany's Schaeuble has been a key figure in devising the eurozone rescue so far (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Germany fears 'full-blown bankruptcy' in eurozone

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble believes Greek bankruptcy is imminent, according to a leaked letter, and argues that restructuring of the country's debt is necessary.

"We are standing before the real risk of the first full-blown bankruptcy inside the eurozone," Schaeuble said in a letter addressed to European Central Bank president Jean-Claude Trichet and leaked to the German press.

In the starkest language yet by a European official, the German minister called for addi...

euobserver

