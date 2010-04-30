Eurozone storm abates but politicians face disapproval

European politicians faced a barrage of criticism on Thursday (29 April) over their handling of the Greek debt crisis, even as signs emerged that the eurozone appeared to be stabilising after one of its most tumultuous weeks.

Greek bonds and stocks rose in value amid reports that a three-year (2010-2012) bail-out package could total as much as €120 billion. In return for the EU-IMF loan, negotiators in Athens were close to agreeing a €24 billion package of austerity measures, said the ...