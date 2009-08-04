Ad
euobserver
Fruit and vegetable producers in France refuse to pay back state aid deemed illegal by Brussels (Photo: Wikipedia)

French farmers reject EU call to pay back aid

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

French farmers have refused the government's call to pay back €330 million of state aid distributed to fruit and vegetable producers between 1992 to 2002 and later ruled illegal by the European Commission.

"It's clear we must get farmers to start reimbursing the funds," French agriculture minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper published on Monday (3 August).

Promising he would "do nothing that could compromise the future of the sector," Mr Le Mair...

Green Economy
euobserver

