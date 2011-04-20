Ad
The European Parliament has limited the fiscal powers of national parliaments (Photo: EUobserver)

Divided EU Parliament tightens measures on economic governance

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

MEPs have toughened up the provisions in a package of six laws that centralise economic decision-making in the EU, delivering more powers for oversight of national fiscal policies to the European Commission.

In a four-hour, at times heated meeting of the powerful economics committee of the European Parliament, deputies waded their way through a full 2000 amendments proposed to the package of bills, dubbed the ‘six pack' by EU officials. A number of key votes passed with majorities slimm...

