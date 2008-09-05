Ad
Russia's actions in Georgia in August have only heightened concerns about European energy security (Photo: Notat)

Bilateral energy deals threaten EU security, IEA says

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU capitals should create a united front in order to beef up their position vis-a-vis major energy suppliers such as Russia, the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggested on Thursday (4 September).

"Many EU member states prefer to maintain their bilateral relationships with supplier countries, which may affect the strength of the EU to act as a single entity," IEA chief Nobuo Tanaka said, labelling the current fragmented approach "perhaps the weakest policy area."

"In the lon...

Tags

