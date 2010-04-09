Russian gas pipeline plans make progress

Russian and EU officials will on Friday (9 April) mark the start of construction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, as Russia strengthens its grip on EU gas supply despite concerns about its reliability.

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, EU energy commissioner Gunther Oettinger, Dutch leader Jan Peter Balkenende and French secretary of state Anne-Marie Idrac are to attend the ceremony in Vyborg, Russia. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to take part by video-link.

The officials r...