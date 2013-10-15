Europe's city dwellers at high risk of pollution exposure

Over 90 percent of people living in Europe's cities are exposed to high levels of dangerous air pollutants, according to research by the EU's environment watchdog.

The findings are part of the annual 'Air Quality in Europe' report published by the European Environment Agency (EEA) Tuesday.

The agency marked out two specific pollutants as posing a "significant threat", fine particulate matter (PM) and ground-level ozone, both of which can lead to breathing problems and heart diseas...