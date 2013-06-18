Paris and Brussels in war of words on US trade

A senior French politician has said European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso should quit because he called France "reactionary" on trade.
Jean-Christophe Cambadelis, an MP in President Francois Hollande's Socialist Party and the vice president of the European Socialist Party, published the demand on his blog on Monday (17 June).
He described Barroso's remark as "astonishing and intolerable."
He added: "Nothing permits Jose Manuel Barroso to treat culture like a product ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.