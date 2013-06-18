Paris and Brussels in war of words on US trade

A senior French politician has said European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso should quit because he called France "reactionary" on trade.

Jean-Christophe Cambadelis, an MP in President Francois Hollande's Socialist Party and the vice president of the European Socialist Party, published the demand on his blog on Monday (17 June).

He described Barroso's remark as "astonishing and intolerable."

He added: "Nothing permits Jose Manuel Barroso to treat culture like a product ...