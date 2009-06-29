Ad
euobserver
A universal charger should be introduced on the EU market next year (Photo: Roscoe Van Damme)

Industry agrees on standardised EU phone charger

Green Economy
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Searching for a phone charger that works with your phone will soon be a thing of the past, as the world's ten major mobile phone manufacturers have agreed to produce a harmonised charger for users across Europe, with the first such chargers expected to be introduced on the EU market next year.

"Major producers of mobile phones have agreed to harmonise chargers in the EU," the European Commission announced on Monday (29 June).

The companies in question – which include Apple, LG,...

Green Economy
