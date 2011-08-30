Berlusconi struggles to implement austerity measures

Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi has announced changes to his previously-announced austerity measures due to tensions in the governing coalition.

Under the new version of the package, the government has decided to scrap a so-called solidarity tax of 5 percent on income of more than €90,000 a year, rising to 10 percent for income above €150,000.

Parliamentarians, whose salaries can go up to €140,000 a year, will still have to pay this tax, however. Meanwhile, constitutional change...