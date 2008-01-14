Ad
euobserver
Problems caused by biofuels are bigger than anticipated by Brussels, says Mr Dimas (Photo: Notat)

EU admits biofuel target problems

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

The European Commission is re-thinking draft rules on reaching the EU's target to boost biofuels amid strong criticism by green campaign groups and development NGOs that the goal could lead to environmental damage and social dislocation.

The commission is due on 23 January to publish legislation on the production of biofuels, aimed at promoting the use of these alternatives to oil.

In March last year, EU leaders agreed that 10 percent of transport fuels should come from biofuels b...

euobserver

