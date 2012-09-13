Scandal around Slovak solar energy industry

When the state-owned grid operator in Slovakia in November 2009 announced it would start accepting solar power plant applications, nobody knew about it.
“The announcement was quietly placed at the bottom corner of [the operator’s] website,” the US embassy in Bratislava said in a dispatch dated one month later, and remained unnoticed until a local newspaper picked up the news.
The operator had “summarily rejecte...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here