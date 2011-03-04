Ad
euobserver
German chancellor Angela Merkel seated by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso at the Helsinki meeting (Photo: EPP (Flickr))

Centre-right leaders prepare economic battle-lines

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, HELSINKI,

Europe's centre-right leaders are gathering in Helsinki to prepare the political family's strategy ahead of two crucial summits on economic issues later this month.

An overhaul of the bloc's emergency lending fund, fiscal discipline and measures to boost economic competitiveness are all high on the agenda of Friday (4 March) evening's meeting.

"We are preparing for the eurozone summit on 11 March so we can agree on significant measures there to stabilise the euro and strengthen t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
German chancellor Angela Merkel seated by European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso at the Helsinki meeting (Photo: EPP (Flickr))

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections