Centre-right leaders prepare economic battle-lines

Europe's centre-right leaders are gathering in Helsinki to prepare the political family's strategy ahead of two crucial summits on economic issues later this month.

An overhaul of the bloc's emergency lending fund, fiscal discipline and measures to boost economic competitiveness are all high on the agenda of Friday (4 March) evening's meeting.

"We are preparing for the eurozone summit on 11 March so we can agree on significant measures there to stabilise the euro and strengthen t...